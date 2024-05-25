Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi married secretly one year after engagement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.



The Stranger Things star, 20, and the model, 22, exchanged vows “quietly” last weekend, in a secret wedding ceremony, according to Page Six and other outlets.

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” a source shared, the outlet reports.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Page Six also reports that Jon Bon Jovi, Bongiovi’s infamous father, was also present at the ceremony along with the actress’ parents.

The rocker, who previously said he won’t be taking the stage, is also expected to attend the bigger ceremony, which may happen later this year.

The Livin’ on a Prayer singer’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, also said “I do” earlier this month.

This is not the first time Brown and Bongiovi did something in a lowkey, private manner, the pair had an intimate engagement party in June 2023 in the same way, taking the decision after a year of dating.