Prince Harry takes major risk by denying King Charles 'desperate wish'

Prince Harry has reportedly left his cancer-stricken dad King Charles heartbroken with his unpredictable decision.

The Duke of Sussex's "unfounded security fears" is denying the 75-year-old monarch King Charles joy of fulfilling a heartfelt desire, according to a royal expert.

Harry reportedly dealt a major blow to his father by declining his invitation to stay at the royal residence during his trip to the UK.

The Duke has been warned that his hurtful move could deteriorate the King's health at the time when he's undergoing cancer treatment.

Harry's move, according a royal insider, "could leave an impact on King Charles' heart as he was not expecting this from his son."



"It would be more hurtful if Harry denies the King's desperate wish to see his grandsons Prince Archie and Lilibet," added the source.

Harry believes his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet cannot "feel at home" in the UK if their safety cannot be guaranteed.

Harry has been involved in a protracted legal battle with the Home Office since it was decided in 2020, upon his move to the United States, he would no longer receive the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection when in the country.



Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also claimed: "It would be very sad if Charles was denied the pleasure of seeing his grandchildren just because of Harry's unfounded security woes."



He told the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan's security fears could well be a stumbling block to any kind of reunion with the Royal Family. But no doubt they have been invited to Balmoral this summer."



She continued: "The King is wary of his troublesome son. Whatever he does to try and help him is turned into a snub."