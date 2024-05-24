Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding labelled as 'miserable event ever'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

A royal photographer who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 described it as "miserable" and the "worst event" he had ever experienced.

Arthur Edwards, a renowned photographer specializing in pictures of the British Royal Family, has often traveled with the Royals. He accompanied them on the Queen's tour of Australia and New Zealand, as well as Prince Harry's gap-year trip to Africa.

Now, this photographer, an expert on the monarchy, has shared his candid thoughts on Harry and Meghan's wedding day.

"I hated the day. The day was a miserable day," Mr Edwards said while speaking on The Sun's YouTube channel in an exclusive chat. He went on: "I can tell you now, it was the worst royal wedding I ever did."

He noted how Harry was "determined" to keep the press away from his big day "as much as possible".

Mr Edwards spoke of the long lenses that were needed to capture snaps, and how when Harry and Meghan went by in their carriage, they turned away from him so he couldn't get a good shot, leaving him describing the day as a "disaster".

Mr Edwards then alluded to how he and the British press were made to feel unwelcome on the day of the royal wedding. He added: "In many ways, they were badly treated."