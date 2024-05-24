Lady Gaga dishes out interesting details about upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux movie

Lady Gaga opens up about her working experience in upcoming Joker movie

Lady Gaga has recently dished out details about her role in upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the Gaga Chromatica Ball screening and dance party on May 23, Gaga reflected on her movie, saying, "My version of Harley is mine and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don't want to give anything from the movie away."

"I think it's really something you have to experience in the theatre. This film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it, " remarked the 38-year-old.

Sharing about her work experience with Joaquin Phoenix in the new sequel, the singer-actress revealed, "I loved working with Joaquin, I loved working with [director] Todd [Phillips]."

"What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun," she added.

Interestingly, Gaga had first confirmed her casting in the forthcoming movie in August 2022 and later she was spotted filming her role for the movie in New York in 2023.

Directed by Todd, the movie's first trailer was released on April 9 at CinemaCon which showed musical sequences and the initial meeting between Gaga's character and Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, known as the Joker.

It is pertinent to mention that this movie marked Gaga's third movie after her role in 2021's House of Gucci and 2018's A Star is Born.

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theatres on October 4.