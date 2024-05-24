Travis Kelce will work around his schedule to ‘support’ Taylor Swift in Europe

Travis Kelce has already attended five ‘Eras Tour’ shows across Europe



Travis Kelce is will fly across the Atlantic to support Taylor Swift during the ongoing European leg of her ongoing tour.

US Weekly reported that despite his own commitments, the NFL superstar will try his best to go to as many Eras Tour shows as he can “while he still has the time.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, has already shown his devotion by attending five of Swift’s shows around the globe and is eager to add more to his tally.

A source told the outlet that Kelce “wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the US to Europe while he has the time.”

The couple, who started dating last summer, have had a “wonderful time in Europe so far,” the insider added.

In addition to the concerts, the source revealed that the couple “love going antique shopping and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas.”

Kelce, who is preparing for the 2024-2025 NFL season, has managed to arrange his schedule to be with Swift, per the insider. The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” Kelce told Entertainment Tonight in April, adding that Swift’s shows in London and Paris are “can’t-miss” events.