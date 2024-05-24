Prince Harry 'triggered' as Prince William replaces him at major royal event

Prince Harry reportedly felt 'triggered' after his estranged brother Prince William gained an important role at an upcoming royal wedding.



For the unversed, Hugh Grosvenor, who is a godfather of Prince George and Prince Archie, is all set to tie the knot with Olivia Henson in June 2024.

Moreover, the Duke of Westminster also used to share a close bond with the Duke of Sussex but it seemed that William has taken his position.

As reported by Express, the Prince of Wales "was asked to take up a leading role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation. It was the final nail in the coffin."

An insider added, "Harry was very close to Hugh growing up so everyone thought it would have been him taking up a leading role, not William."

Previously, Page Six reported that the former working royal "got a 'save the date' card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood."

Some royal commentators also believe that Harry decided to skip the big royal event due to Meghan's declining popularity in the UK.