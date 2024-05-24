Prince William, Prince George set to rock Wembley at FA Cup final

Prince William, President of The Football Association, has announced to attend the 2024 Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.



Kate Middleton and William's eldest son Prince George, second in line to throne, is expected to accompany his father for the much excited outing.

The Prince of Wales has brought George to football games in the past so it is possible that the heirs to the British throne may appear on Saturday match with his dad.

George last joined his father at a football game on April 12, where the father-son duo enjoyed Aston Villa play Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis elder brother wore a Villa-branded scarf as the pair applauded and smiled as their team secured a 2-1 victory.

As a long-term football fan William has previously taken George to matches, including a Villa game in 2019 and to watch England reach the quarter-finals of the Euros 2020, after defeating Germany 2-0.



William's appearance is likely to be one of only a handful made by the Royal Family in the coming weeks after Buckingham palace postponed engagements following the General Election for July 4.