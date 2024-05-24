King Charles loses game due to Prince Harry's clever move

Despite the event's significance, none of Harry's royal relatives supported him including King Charles

King Charles missed out on a significant opportunity because of a clever choice made by Prince Harry.

The 75-year-old monarch missed an opportunity by not backing his son, Prince Harry, at a special event during his return to the UK, according to a royal expert,



Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex briefly visited the UK to participate in a service at St Paul's Cathedral commemorating 10 years of the Invictus Games. Founded by Harry to support injured and sick servicemen and women, the Games have achieved significant success.

Despite the event's significance, none of Harry's royal relatives supported him, with attendance limited to members of the late Princess Diana's family. During his visit, Harry did not have any interaction with his royal relatives, including his father, Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

But according to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, given Charles' role as monarch and what it means for the military, he should have "swallowed his pride" and gone to the service.

He told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "The King, in my view, missed a trick by not going to that event at St Paul's Cathedral. Harry was here in the UK. It was for military veterans and those who are still serving. The King is the head of the armed forces.

"Swallow your pride, go to the service. I think when it comes to the military, no one's going to criticize Harry for the work that he's done for those veterans."

It comes as the row over why father and son did not meet up during the Duke of Sussex's recent trip to the UK intensifies. Before the visit, speculation was rife that a reunion was on the cards. When the King revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in February, Harry immediately flew to be at his side for a short meeting.

But when he landed, Harry's spokesperson let it be known that there would be no reunion with his father due to the monarch's busy schedule.However, now that statement has been challenged following new reports that claim Harry decided to turn down an invitation from his father to stay at a royal residence because he had concerns about his security.