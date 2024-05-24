'Home and Away' star Stephanie Panozzo spills beans on long-distance romance

Stephanie Ponozzo is "really committed" to husband Josh Kelly despite long-distance

Home and Away star Stephanie Panozzo recently spilled some details about her long-distance relationship.

The soap star, who plays musician Eden Fowler on the Aussie show, is “really committed” to her longtime sweetheart Josh Kelly.

Panozzo explained that the two are adamant to make it work despite the distance. While she lives and works in Sydney, Kelly runs a pizza business in Melbourne.

Speaking exclusively to Stuff in a candid conversation, Panozzo said: "It can be really challenging at times. But we're both really committed and we do a lot of visits back and forth. We're just making it work, which is great."

The star, who is loved-up with Cash Newman onscreen, revealed: “Sometimes you just want to go home and have your person be there, but we’re in a good groove with it now.”

For the unversed, Stephanie first met Josh when she was working as a receptionist.

She confessed: “I hadn’t met him but a friend mentioned I should meet Josh so I searched him on the gym database. I was such a stalker!”

Since Josh is determined to relocate to Sydney during winters, the two will get to spend more time together.