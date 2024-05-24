‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 role auctioned at Cannes amid Netflix renewal denial

Emily in Paris season 5 will kick off shooting in mid 2025

Emily in Paris Season five has already booked a new cast member, even though Netflix has yet to greenlight the new season.

Variety reported on Thursday, May 23, that during the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival, an event raising money for research to end HIV and AIDS, Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson took the stage to auction off a walk-on role in a potential fifth season of the series.

The opportunity was nabbed at €250,000, granting the winner the chance to appear in the series and attend the Los Angeles premiere of Emily in Paris season four.

On stage, Harlow and Jackson announced that the fifth season of the widely acclaimed series is scheduled to begin filming in mid-2025.

However, a tipster revealed that Netflix has not yet approved another season of the romantic comedy.

In addition, according to the official amfAR auction website, the walk-on role offered was "courtesy of Darren Star," the series' creator.

The website further updated that the bidder who won the walk-on role "will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season five pickup."