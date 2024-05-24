Axel Foley teams up with old pals in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' trailer

Eddie Murphy returns to Beverly Hills Cop to reprise his fan favourite character

Detective Axel Foley is back to stir some drama in the station while on a mission.



Netflix released the official trailer of Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F on Thursday, May 24, featuring Eddie Murphy on the series after three decades.

In the upcoming series, Foley will be back in Beverly Hills to protect her daughter Jane, played by Taylour Paige, whose life is threatened. The father daughter duo will team up with a new partner, portrayed by Joseph Gordan-Levitt.

Foley will be joined by his old friends, including Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton), to add to the action and expose the conspiracy.

In addition, the Stranger Things actor Paul Reiser will reprise his role as Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot will play Serge.

In a candid conversation with Netflix Tudum, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, known for Top Gun: Maverick and The Rock, gushed over Murphy’s versatility.

"Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama; he can do comedy – he can do anything," the comedy drama producer raved, adding, "And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his be eye."

Additionally, Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F is set to premiere on Netflix on June 3.