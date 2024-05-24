Stacey Solomon teases new addition in family with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon anticipates new addition in family with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash recently expressed interest in becoming foster parents.



The Loose Women panellist, who is already a proud mom-of-five, took to her Instagram Stories to share the big news.

Apparently, the couple had just come across "some very special little ones,” hinting at welcoming a sixth child into their family.

Stacey made the announcement alongside a caption that read: "Rexy woke up at the crack of dawn super excited.”

The TV presenter, who celebrated her son Rex's fifth birthday on Thursday, May 23, explained that they don’t plan to overshadow the little one on his special day.

She penned: “Me & Joe took him to school & did the other school runs & then went off to meet some very special little ones... which I'll tell you all about tomorrow. But it's something we've talked about & thought about for a long time & finally it all came together. But today is Rexy's day."

The two have previously opened up about their thoughts on fostering primarily because Kiffy, the former's mother, had experience as a foster parent herself.

Joe exclusively spoke about becoming one, adding: "It would definitely be of interest to both Stacey and I, as we have seen the difference my mum has made to little Daniel’s life and the young man he is growing up to be.”