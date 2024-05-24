Meghan Markle, Harry receive huge honour from Kate Middleton's patronage

A moving portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is set to grace the National Portrait Gallery in London.



In a recent update from the Sussexes’ photographer, Misan Harriman, on X, formerly Twitter, a black-and-white photo of the couple has been accepted into the permanent collection of the gallery.

“I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery,” he wrote alongside a series of photos showing him signing the pictures.

“Dare to dream folks!” Harriman added.

In the photo taken at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester in September 2022, Harry and Meghan are shown holding hands and dramatically looking into the distance.

Fans of the Sussexes lined up to celebrate the big news, lauding Misan for his streak of incredible work.

“Congratulations, Academy Award Nominee, Top tier Photographer. Misan Harriman. So well deserved,” wrote one.

“It's a powerful portrait. You work magic with a camera, Sir. Recognition well deserved,” another gushed.

The National Portrait Gallery is home to some of the world’s greatest collection of portraits, spanning the last six centuries.

Kate, the Princess of Wales has been its patron since January 2012.