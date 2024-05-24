Kate Middleton, Prince William, children's summer holiday plans laid bare

Kate Middleton has big surprise for children during summer vocations

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are spending more time with children to keep them free from stress amid Catherine's cancer battle, have reportedly made a summer plans with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to make most of fun with their three children during their holidays next week, Kate's parents will also be accompanying them to make their vocations more delightful.

Kate and William will enjoy games and other activities with their kids. An insider told the Daily Beast that the Wales family will likely spend next week together, which is a school holiday, at their country home on the Sandringham Estate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis' grandparents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton are also expected to add to their fun with their presence on her Sandringham Estate.

"The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up”, a friend of Kate Middleton told the publication.

The report also claims that future Queen Kate is not expected to appear in public for the rest of the year as she still has cancer and undergoes preventative treatment.

Kensington Palace has also confirmed that 'Kate won't return to the royal duties until she fully recovers' as King Charles is also fiercely protective of her beloved daughter-in-law.