'SNL' cast member owns up to Sydney Sweeney's 'controversial' sketch

Chloe Fineman makes a confession about Sydney Sweeney's Hooters sketch on SNL

Chloe Fineman recently admitted to taking responsibility for Sydney Sweeney’s Hooters sketch on SNL that became known as “controversial.”

Speaking exclusively on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly On the Wall podcast on Wednesday, May 22, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that she sucked at pitching “fake” sketch ideas.

Fineman confessed: “I’m the worst at it.”

Meanwhile, Spade responded: “The host doesn’t know. They bite on a fake pitch and you go, ‘Uh-oh.’”

Reflecting on the March 2 sketch in which she played alongside Sweeney at the restaurant chain, Fineman revealed: “Sydney Sweeney, I pitched her the Hooters idea.”

She recalled telling the actor: “We’re counting tips. I get $20 and you’re like, cool, I made, like, $40,000.”

“Then she [Sweeney] DM’d me to write it. And then we got in so much trouble for, like, [expletive] Sydney Sweeney.”

Talking in a faux accent, she added: “But it was your pervert over here!”

For the unversed, Sweeney portrayed a Hooters server who was able to garner preferential treatment and high tips as compared to others.

This came after Sweeney expressed concern about unwanted attention. In addition, the sketch received backlash on X for focusing so much on Sweeney’s appearance.