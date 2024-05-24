Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dealt crushing blow by royal family

Royal family seemingly deleted Prince Harry’s statement in support of Meghan Markle dating back to 2016.

According to Newsweek, the Duke of Sussex released a statement issuing a final warning to British media for the “racial undertones of comment pieces” about the duchess.

At the time, the now-wedded pair had just gone public with their romance after sparking speculations with low-key outings.

The statement had been on the royal.uk website for the last seven years, where the monarchy usually posts press releases, profiles, and official announcements.

The link appeared to stop being functional somewhere between December 3, 2023 and December 10, as recorded by the internet archive site Wayback Machine.

Harry’s fuming statement came in response to The Mail on Sunday’s headline at the time that read: Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed—so will he be dropping by for tea?"

It contained scathing warning to the media against crossing the line and attacking his then-girlfriend and her mother, Doria.

In his memoir Spare, the prince claimed his move left King Charles III and Prince William “furious” because it allegedly made them look bad for not defending their own wives in the same way.