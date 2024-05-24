Celine Dion's sons stand by her in tearful 'I Am: Celine Dion' preview

Celine Dion's sons show support as singer, 56, breaks down in tears

A new trailer is up for Amazon Prime's upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in which the legendary singer, Celine is seen breaking down in tears as she battles stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion, who shares sons René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil, opens up about her desperate struggle to save her voice, declaring, "My voice is the conductor of my life."

The trailer previews the film on June 25, captures her determination to sing again despite her health issues.

In one touching scene, Celine tells her son "I love you" in French, followed by a sweet embrace, highlighting the love and strength that keep her going through these challenging times.



The released trailer provides an emotional glimpse into the iconic singer's harrowing battle with neurological disorder.

The preview reveals the intense challenges Dion faces, highlighted by a poignant moment where a voice urgently repeats her name while a 911 operator asks, "What's your emergency?"

Despite these struggles, she recently attended a Rolling Stones concert.



Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), also known as stiff-man syndrome, is a rare neurological disorder causing progressive muscle stiffness and spasms.

These painful spasms can come and go, worsening over time and typically affecting the torso, but also the arms and legs.

Celine revealed her diagnosis with this degenerative disease in December 2022.

Athough the Canadian superstar admits she was initially reluctant to share too much, she does open up about how the condition severely limits her during workouts.

