Prince William makes his priorities clear as Kate Middleton braves through cancer

Prince William makes his priorities clear as Kate Middleton continues cancer battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly pulled the brakes of their hunt for new chief executive officer in the wake of current crisis.

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to maintain their focus on the latter’s health as she continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate and William previously hired appointed glober headhunter agency Odgers Berntson to find a CEO with an “impressive” track record, brim with “emotional intelligence” to run their household.

However, sources stressed the significance of prioritizing the future Queen’s health over other matters of the palace.

"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine,” columnist Richard Eden quoted the insider. “The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.

“What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait. It's a reflection of Her Royal Highness's importance to the future of the monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."

The report comes in the wake of speculations surrounding Kate’s return to the public eye, which is now being pushed back to rest of the year.