Prince William shares delightful news amid speculations about Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William shares delightful news

Kensington Palace has delighted royal fans with major announcement about Prince William's new royal engagement amid speculations about Kate Middleton's cancer.

As per the announcement, William - who's President of the Football Association - will present the trophy to the winners of the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

Royal expert Cameron Walter broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a stunning photo of Prince William.

The journalist wrote: "The Prince of Wales will present the trophy to the winners of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium tomorrow."

It comes after Buckingham Palace postponed all royal engagement following the general election announcement. Prince William is President of the Football Association, and has brought his son, Prince George, along to football matches in the past.

The announcement comes amid speculations that Kate Middleton is about to release a new video statement to clear the air about her health and return to the royal duties.

Prince William's excitement and relaxation suggest as Kate Middleton is showing progress after cancer treatment.