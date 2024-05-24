Jennifer Lopez issues stern warning to press over Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez issues warning to press over Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly issued a warning to the press to refrain from asking questions related to Ben Affleck's divorce rumours during the promotion of her new film, Atlas.

As reported by Page Six, the actress and Netflix, the streaming platform of her movie have asked the reporters to avoid pointing out the marital issues of the Hollywood A-list couple.

The streaming giant warned the media publications that "no Ben Affleck and no personal queries were allowed" during the events for Atlas.

The source also claimed that the Ain't Your Mama singer will only appear for group interviews with her co-stars.

This report came after Lopez encountered a question about her marital woes with Affleck at a press conference in Mexico City on May 22.

The singer's co-star, Simu Liu interrupted and said, "Okay we're not doing that... Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you."

Later, Lopez told the reporter, "You know better than that."

For the unversed, several reports have been circulating in the media for the past few weeks that Affleck and Lopez are "heading for divorce" as their marital problems grew with time.

However, no comments have been made by the couple till now about their marital status.

