Han So Hee's Cannes debut fails to save actress from losing more ad contracts

Han so Hee announced breakup with Ryu Jun-yeol two weeks after confirming romance

Han So Hee has lost another ad contract following a slew of terminations since her controversial romance and breakup with Ryu Jun-yeol.

According to Allkpop, on Thursday, May 23, Hey Dealer replaced the 29-year-old South Korean actress with new advertising models Suzy and Lee Jung Eun.

The Gyeongseong Creature star had been an active advertising model for the used car platform since last year. In March, she featured in a vlog-style advertisement that garnered positive reviews, but now she has now been laid off from the contract.

Additionally, Han So Hee made her Cannes debut on Sunday, May 19, at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in France as an ambassador for a high-end French luxury jewelry and watch brand.

Her appearance on the prestigious red carpet was seemingly a much-needed opportunity to help recover her image after her highly publicized romantic entanglement that has left a negative impression on netizens. But that did not work out as intended another contract slipped through her hands.

For the unversed, earlier in March, the Nevertheless actress confirmed her relationship with 31-year-old South Korean actor, just days after denying the rumours.

However, she soon found herself in a public spat with her new boyfriend’s former girlfriend, singer and actress Hyeri. Two weeks after confirming the relationship Han So Hee announced breakup.

This bitter interaction and the subsequent breakup significantly tarnished Han So Hee's image, resulting in failed contract renewals with several companies she was modeling for.