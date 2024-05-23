Why JLo won’t publicly address footage of ex Diddy attacking Cassie

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘disturbed’ by the leaked video but ‘has no plans’ of speaking up about it

Jennifer Lopez has no intention of inserting herself into the conversation surrounding her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the 54-year-old singer and actress “is aware and has seen what Diddy did and is tremendously disappointed.”

Recently, CNN released security footage of Diddy brutally attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. Notably, Cassie also filed a lawsuit against Diddy detailing almost a decade of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Now, as video evidence proving some of Cassie’s claims emerged, eyes are on JLo, who dated Diddy from 1999 to 2002, long before Diddy began dating Cassie.

The reason that JLo will not address the situation, according to the insider, is simply that she believes “it is not her story to tell.”

The source added, “If she is asked about it in a future interview, she will cross that path as and when it happens, but she won’t address it publicly and will not put herself in that conversation on purpose.”

The source further noted the “tumultuous ups and downs” of JLo and Diddy’s relationship.

They emphasised, “It is disgusting for her to see that someone, who at one point in her life was someone she put so much trust in, has ended up turning into a very damaged human being. It is disturbing to see.”