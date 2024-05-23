Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given final chance to reconcile with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly received a last big opportunity to return to the royal family with a major Palace invite despite the ongoing feud.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could receive a major olive branch from King Charles to end feud, but concerns over their security may prove a sticking point.



Almost all members of the the royal family traditionally enjoy getting together at Balmoral each August as they take a break away from royal commitments and duties.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes California-based couple Harry, Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet will also be invited to join the royal family at the traditional gathering.

"Harry and Meghan's security fears could well be a stumbling block to any kind of reunion with the royal family. But, no doubt they have been invited to Balmoral this summer," she told the Mirror.

The expert went on claiming: "It would be very sad if Charles was denied the pleasure of seeing his grandchildren just because of Harry's unfounded security woes."

Seward also shared her knowledge about King Charles' intention regarding his estranged son's return to the royal fold, claiming the monarch is "wary" of Harry but he won't completely cut ties.



She also revealed the royal family's reaction to the Duke's latest unexpected decision, saying: "When Prince Harry turned down his father's offer to stay at a royal residence during his three-day trip to London in May, it was a surprise to the royal household The King was aware Harry had no UK base.

"He could not fail to be aware Harry was unduly anxious about security. But he was not aware that Harry would issue a statement saying his father was too busy to meet him. It was hurtful and even if true if they had been under the same roof a meeting might have been arranged."