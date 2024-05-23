Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's next overseas trip 'revealed' after Nigeria success

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan next overseas visit after successful Nigeria trip

King Charles could be set for another row of disappointment toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the face of the unbridled dreams.



According to the Mirror, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex are in talks to be invited to Ghana for a tour following their successful trip to Nigeria.

A source told the outlet: "There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth.

“Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction's Liam Payne.

They continued: “Idris Elba, who DJ'd at Harry and Meghan's wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time 'back home.'"

Moreover, the West African country has been declared to have been “so loved” by the late Queen Elizabeth II, prompting its bigwigs and influencers to keenly await for the Sussexes.

Rest assured, the insider claimed Harry and Meghan will certainly receive a warm welcome should they accept the invitation.

It comes after the King and Prince William were reported to have been "furious" at the pair for cosplaying as royals during their recent international trip.