Park Bo Ram's cause of tragic death revealed in autopsy report

Park Bo Ram's autopsy report confirmed the cause of her death

Park Bo Ram’s autopsy has confirmed that the cause of her death at the age of 30.

According to Allkpop, on Thursday, May 23, the autopsy results of the South Korean songstress, who passed away on April 11, was obtained revealing the reason of her tragic demise as acute alcohol poisoning.

She was also suffering from health issues such as fatty liver disease and liver lesions, as discovered by the Namyang Police Department's autopsy results from the National Forensic Service.

The report found no evidence of any other possible causes of death.

For the unversed, Park Bo Ram, who rose to prominence after participating in Mnet's program Superstar K2 in 2010, was found unconscious on April 11 during a private gathering.

It was reported that she had been drinking with two friends and excused herself to go to the restroom at 9:55 PM.

After being unresponsive for some time, she was found "slouched over the sink, unconscious." She was rushed to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where soon afterwards Park Bo Ram was pronounced dead at 11:17 PM.

Additionally, the artist was preparing for a new release to mark her 10 years in the music industry.