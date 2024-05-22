King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace after crucial meeting with PM

King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace after granting the Prime Minister’s request to dissolve Parliament

King Charles III has just left Buckingham Palace after having granted the Prime Minister’s request to dissolve Parliament.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip, showing the 75-year-old monarch leaving Buckingham Palace on Thursday.



The pair met for approximately 15 minutes in the King's usual private audience room as part of the Prime Minister's scheduled weekly audience.







The King has granted PM's request to have a general election on July 4. This could cause some problems for the monarch.

However, the King and Queen’s D-Day 80th anniversary appearances in Portsmouth and Normandy in June are expected to go ahead as scheduled, but the announcement disrupted other events in the carefully planned forthcoming royal diaries.

As per the statement: "Parliament will be prorogued on Friday May 24. Dissolution will take place on Thursday May 30. The General Election will take place on Thursday July 4.

"The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on Tuesday July 9, when the first business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members, and the State Opening will be on Wednesday July 17."