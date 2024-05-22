King Charles gives fresh update about his health

King Charles returned to duties last month after doctors said that they were happy with the king’s progress

King Charles exuded a positive and cheerful energy during the Prince's Trust Awards ceremony.

The monarch met with the 2024 Prince’s Trust Award winners, supporters, and ambassadors at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. The King mingled with many famous faces, including journalist Kate Garraway, DJ Cuppy, singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, and Declan Donnelly.



When introduced to television presenter and DJ Tyler West, the star opted for a friendly fist bump instead of a traditional handshake with the King. After the fist bump, the King beamed with delight and pointed a finger towards West, who broke out into laughter.

The King looked stylish in a tailored grey suit, paired with a navy spotted tie and a pocket square. He went on to chat with supporters and ambassadors of the Trust, including Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, actor Martin Freeman, and boxer Nicola Adams.



The Prince’s Trust Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

The monarch, 75, returned to duties last month after doctors said that they were happy with the king’s progress following his cancer diagnosis in February.