Inside Cher’s 78th birthday celebrations: Cake, private jet, and more

Cher rang in her 78th birthday on Monday, May 20

The Goddess of Pop turned 78 years old!

Cher – who has been given the moniker for her lasting impact in the industry – officially rang in her 78th birthday on Monday, May 20th.

Though the Hollywood icon previously joked about the dread of growing older, she was all smiles as she cut her cake surrounded by friends and family.

A video shared by Hello! Canada Magazine showed an unsuspecting Cher walk in on her surprise celebration, set inside a private jet.

A small group of people sang Happy Birthday as Cher – dressed casually in a light pink blouse and Jolly Roger jeans – slowly walked towards the aisle, taking in the moment.

She walked up to her birthday cake set on a small table, featuring a portrait of her and the words, “I’m Cher B***h!” scribbled across it in black ink.

Previously, Cher told Entertainment Tonight that she has no big plans for her birthday except “putting my pillow over my head and screaming.”

However, the Believe songstress has always been very optimistic about growing old.

Last year, when she turned 78, Cher wrote on her X (previously Twitter), “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me… When Will I Feel OLD.”

“I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand the. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH NUMBERS #’s!? I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me,” she joked.