Prince William turns deaf ear to fans reactions to Kate Middleton's new portrait

Prince William has seemingly turned a deaf ear to fans reactions to Princess Kate's new portrait that will serve as a future cover of a magazine.



Kate's brand new portrait was released Wednesday morning, just one week after a new painted image of King Charles sparked backlash.

The future Queen's portrait, by British artist Hannah Uzor, has sparked reactions from royal fans with some insisting: "It looks nothing like her."

However, William and Kate have not shared any words about the image, which was commissioned for the July cover of "Tatler" magazine.

It depicts Kate in a white gown in front of a blue background and is based on a photograph of her from when she attended King Charles’ first state banquet in November 2022.

Uzor said the diagnosis "without a doubt" gave her a new perspective on the work, telling the magazine that the announcement video showed "a moment of dealing with something difficult, speaking from the heart, having the courage to tackle it head-on."

Some Royal Family fans—and at least one art critic—were critical of the portrait, with The Telegraph’s art critic Alastair Sooke saying the painting was "intolerably bad" and people on social media criticizing it as “awful” and saying “you cannot tell if it's her or not."

Prince William, who hosted a lavish party at Buckingham Palace, has turned a blind eye to the artist's work as he thinks it could spark a new debate.

Royal fans also reacted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' new post about William's Buckingham Palace show, with one reacting: "So nice to see Zara, Mike, Beatrice and Eugenie supporting William. I hope we see more of them even when Kate is back."



Another wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to Princess Catherine! So proud of Prince William for carrying on. What a shining example for his family."

