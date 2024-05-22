‘The Voice’ pays tribute to team's late family members during season 25 finale

Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr. passed away earlier in the month of March 2024

As The Voice season 25 finale celebrations kicked off, the singing competition did not forget to pay tribute to the late The Voice family members.

According to Deadline, on Tuesday night, May 21, host Carson Daly remembered Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr., who passed away in the month of March.

"We’d also like to take a moment to remember two members of The Voice family that we unfortunately lost this year, the very talented Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr.," the host announced.

"They were essential to all the music that you hear on this show," Daly added.

Shedding further light on the late members' contributions and achievements within the show and music industry, he continued, "They both had unrivalled careers in music and entertainment and contributed so much to The Voice."

"And while they’re no longer with is, they left behind an incredible body of work. They will be missed and always a huge part of our family," Daly said during the moving gesture.

Byrd, a vocal coach on The Voice and American Idol, breathed her last on March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, at the age of 72.

Meanwhile, 89-year-old Fields Jr., a musician who also worked on The Voice and American Idol, died on March 8 2023 at his home in Pasadena, California.