Whoopi Goldberg jumped at Tony Goldwyn’s movie offer: ‘That’s just Whoopi’

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn first shared the screen together in 1990’s ‘Ghost’

Whoopi Goldberg jumped at the opportunity to work with her friend Tony Goldwyn on his 2023 comedy-drama, Ezra – no questions asked.

Speaking to People Magazine about how he recruited “comedic goddess” Goldberg, 68, for the supporting role of Jayne – a comedy manager – Goldwyn revealed all he had to do was send her an email.

Recalling his conversation with scriptwriter Tony Spiridakis, Goldwyn shared, “When we talked about Whoopi, I said, ‘Well, if we can get Whoopi. Let me write her and see if she’s even around,’ because she would be a complete home run to have – one of the goddesses of American comedy.”

“So I just emailed Whoopi, who I’m very friendly with and I’ve had a long history with,” Godlwyn said, with his “long history” comment referring to the time they first shared the screen together in 1990’s Ghost.

He continued, “I emailed her. I said, ‘I’m doing this project with Bobby and Bob De Niro and we had this part and I don’t know if you’re available.”

That’s all Goldberg needed to hear to sign up for the project, even forgoing the script.

Goldwyn recalled, “She just wrote back, going, ‘I’m in.’ I said, ‘Do you want to read the script?’ She said, ‘No, I’m in.’ I sent her the script, of course but she said yes before. She just says, ‘That sounds so fun.’ And that’s Whoopi.”