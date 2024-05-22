'Midnight Run,' 'Serpico' actor Richard Foronjy dead at 86

Richard Foronjy first got his a minor role in Serpico starring Al Pacino

Richard Foronjy, widely acclaimed as the character actor in a series of movies, including Midnight Run and Prince of the City, passed away at the age of 86.

Variety reported on Tuesday, May 21, that Foronjy died on Sunday, May 19. The cause of his death is not revealed as of yet.

Before embarking on the journey to become a character actor, Foronjy grew up in the gangster world and went to prison before becoming a renowned actor to showcase his acting chops in a plethora of movies like Carlito’s Way.

Foronjy nabbed his first small role in 1973 autobiographical crime drama Serpico, starring Al Pacino as a whistleblower.

In addition, his celebrated film credits include Once Upon a Time in America and Ghostbusters II, as well as a slew of TV series, including Murphy’s Law, Silver Spoons, Who’s the Boss, Cagney & Lacy, The Jeffersons, and Hill St. Blues.

Foronjy is survived by his children, Charles Foronjy, Susan Argentina, Christine Argentina, Richard Foronjy, and 17 grandchildren.

He is also survived by his partner, Wendy Odell Chiaro and three brothers, Charles, Frank and William.