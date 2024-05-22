Blake Lively shines in kitchen with chef Daniel Boulud: A 'dream come true'

Blake Lively joined forces with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud this week, rolling up her sleeves to create a unique culinary experience.



The actress has curated her own omakase box, ‘ōji Box by Betty B,’ available at Boulud’s JojiBox, an extension of his renowned Omakase restaurant.

This special collaboration also showcases her sparkling beverage brand, Betty Booze, now available for sale nationwide.

The box features fresh sushi pieces handpicked by Lively, paired to complement the flavors of her Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso cocktail.

The press release highlights that "Jōji Box by Betty B consists of fresh sushi pieces handpicked by Blake herself and carefully paired to complement the flavors of her Booze cocktail."

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Blake wrote, "Been keeping this news under my hat for a while. @BettyBooze now available nationwide.

Thank you @danielboulud for making all my tiny chef dreams come true."

Lively, who was recently seen in the new trailer for "It Ends With Us," expressed her gratitude and joy for this dream collaboration.

In a behind-the-scenes glimpse shot at Daniel Boulud’s famed Restaurant DANIEL kitchen, Blake Lively takes center stage, bustling about in her white chef's jacket with her hair neatly tied up and gold earrings adding a touch of elegance.

The actress is captured cooking up a storm with only the freshest ingredients, aiming to create a dish worthy of the renowned chef’s palette.

The scene culminates with Lively proudly presenting her finished creation to Boulud, showcasing her culinary prowess in the prestigious kitchen.