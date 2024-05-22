'The Voice' season 25 winner revealed among five finalists

The Voice Season 25 had a number of guest perfromers lined up

The Voice crowned a new winner as season 25 wrapped up on Tuesday, May 21.

Deadline confirmed that Asher HaVon, from Team Reba, was announced as the winner of The Voice Season 25, nabbing the title from the other four finalists.

Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire all graced the Season 25 finale, with Chance the Rapper losing his last two acts the previous week.

Among the other singers competing for the winner’s title, Josh Sander claimed second place, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester from Team Legend got third and fourth place, respectively. Meanwhile, Karen Waldrup from Team Dan and Shay ended up in fifth place.

The five finalists dueted with their respective coaches on the most awaited finale night. HaVon and Sanders featured a rendition of On My Own and Back to God, respectively, with Mc Entire.

Olesen and Chester performed with Legend on Feeling Good and When a Man Loves a Woman, respectively.

Moreover, Waldrup took the stage first with Dan + Shay to serenade You Look Good on the finale night.

In addition, the finale came with a series of guest performances featuring The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Muni Long, Kate Hudson, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles.