Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler bring modern magic to Broadway’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor heat up Broadway in sultry promo.

Broadway is set to sizzle this fall with a fresh take on Romeo and Juliet, headlined by rising stars Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor. Zegler, who charmed audiences as Maria in the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, and Connor, known for his heartfelt role in the hit series Heartstopper.

The production will begin performances on September 26 and officially open on October 24 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Announced on Wednesday, this new rendition promises a modern twist, leaning into themes of youthful alienation amidst a backdrop of adult violence.

The show features music by Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, famed for his collaborations with Taylor Swift.

Although details about the production's concept remain sparse, hints suggest a contemporary influence. The marketing buzz includes a provocative tagline highlighting the struggles of today's youth.

A promotional video was released showcasing Zegler and Connor in modern attire, dancing and flirting to a track from Antonoff's band, Bleachers.

This vibrant preview hints at a dynamic and relatable interpretation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.

Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, known for his acclaimed work on Fun Home, as well as Broadway productions of Macbeth and King Lear. Gold is also directing this season's revival of An Enemy of the People.

Produced by the prolific Seaview, a company co-founded by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea and partially owned by Sony Music Masterworks, this revival promises to be a standout.

Announced just last month, the production is generating buzz for its innovative approach and star-studded team.