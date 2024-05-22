Kevin Costner dishes on bringing five children to Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Costner shares his experience bringing five children to Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Costner has recently shared his experience of bringing five of his seven children to the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 21, Kevin opened up about his family appearance at the premiere of his movie, Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes.

"I wanted them to see me work. I got them tuxedos, I got them dresses," revealed the Yellowstone actor, who was seen with sons Hayes, 15, and Cayden, 17, as well as daughters Annie, 40, Lily, 37 and Grace, 13.

Kevin told the host, "The minute they got there, my two sons went fishing. My three daughters ended up on a boat, and said they’d see me around three or four o’clock and then I get a call and they were drinking drinks at this point, so they cruised in about eight."

"I said, 'We came to France to be as a family.' They go, 'It’s working great dad. What do we do next?'" continued the 69-year-old.

Kevin added, "I said, 'I don’t know. We need a tour director to figure that out.'"

On May 19, The Bodyguard actor was spotted posing with five of his seven children whom he had with two different wives.

As soon as the screening of his movie ended, Kevin took to the stage to address the crowd, saying the event was made "extra special by his children's presence".

"I'll never forget this. Neither with my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women, the men. They're so handsome," stated the actor.

For the unversed, Annie and Lily as well as his son, Joe, 36 - who was not present - are from his first marriage to Cindy Silva. He is father to son Liam, 26, with ex Bridget Roone, who was also not present.

He shares his youngest children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.