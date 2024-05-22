Cardi B shares cutthroat political views: ‘People got betrayed’

Cardi B also addressed frustration over potential backlash for artists who speak out



Cardi B isn’t holding back when it comes to the “layers and layers” of disappointment she’s faced vis-à-vis American politics.

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone published on May 16, the 31-year-old rapper explained why she is refraining from voting in the upcoming US presidential elections.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” pointing to issues like the cost of living, low wages, and ongoing wars around the world.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing,” she told the magazine.

Although the Bodack Yellow hitmaker didn't directly discuss any specific ongoing wars, she expressed her frustration about potential backlash specifically for artists of colour who speak out for “countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day.”

She further refuted the American saviour narrative, declaring, “I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”