Royal family shares Prince William's beaming smile after Harry's setback

Royal family shares Prince William's beaming smile to tease Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace has once again taken a thinly-veiled dig at Prince Harry with a new post about future King Prince William after the Duke's major setback.

The royal family turned to social media to share the Prince of Wales' beaming smile after his first major celebration at the Palace since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales was shined by rains as he teamed up with his royal cousins to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

William's latest photo was also giving an updated on Kate's health that she's doing well as he appeared tension-free and relaxed during Princess Kat's difficult time as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis



The post, which shows William with true smile on his face, comes day after Harry suffered a major setback as he lost appeal in court.