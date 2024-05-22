Pedro Pascal reveals sentimental destination for 'ideal' summer day

Pedro Pascal shares photos from perfect summer getaway

Pedro Pascal recently shared adorable photos from his perfect summer getaway while promoting his recent collaboration.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the actor opened up about what his ideal summer day looks like.

He said: "My perfect summer day would definitely be on the beach with friends and with good music.”

"I love the beach. I don't know how else to say it. I mean, what's not to love about the beach?"

He then expanded his thoughts on spending time with friends alongside a great pastime.

Opening up about his experience on the beach, Pascal said that he feels most present in the moment.



"There isn't anything more therapeutic for me than having the ocean in front of you ... and not thinking about anything more than just where you're at in that moment. I think that the beach does that for me."