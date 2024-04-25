Prince William, Kate Middleton share new touching post

Prince William, who is continuing his work to highlight better mental health for young people, has visited a school that had caught his eye for their award-winning student-led initiatives.



Future King William, who was invited on social media, won hearts with his decision to make a visit amid his wife Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts shared the pictures of William's latest outing with a heartwarming caption: "It all started with a letter…"

It added: "Great to see this inspiring mental health project in action. Well done to Freddie and friends for the incredible efforts they are making in nurturing their emotional wellbeing."

William visited England's West Midlands on Thursday to see St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell.

The school came on the Prince of Wales's radar after 12-year-old Freddie Hadley wrote a letter to Kate and William, that was shared on social media for World Mental Health Day in October 2023.

Freddie invited the couple to their campaign's launch, writing, "Our passion for mental health has given us opportunities to organize and lead community events, present at national conferences, take part in radio interviews and even gain celebrity endorsement."

William personally responded to the letter on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, "Good afternoon Freddie, I’m so sorry Catherine and I can’t be with you and the rest of the students at St Michael’s today. Tackling mental health challenges and stigmas head on is so important, please keep up this important work."

The Prince of Wales signed the tweet with a "W," the sign that the note came directly from the royal rather than his team.

On Thursday, William told the student: "Your letter worked." They then chatted about how Freddie and his school pals talk about their feelings.