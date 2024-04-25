Royal family mulls action against Meghan as she risks ‘major rule break’

Meghan Markle could spark fury within the royal family as she is said to be playing with fire over her latest brand.



The Duchess of Sussex recently launched lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, which is set to sell a variety of household items, including toiletries, cookware, and more.

Privacy Trevor Cooke explained it could lead to the Firm considering legal action against the wife of Prince Harry, who is using her royal title as her front of the brand.

For the unversed, royal members are not allowed to use their royal titles for commercial purposes and endorsements, prompting presumptions that Meghan is directly breaking royal rules.

The Earthweb mogul said, according to the Irish Mirror: "Members of the royal family must tread carefully on social media, balancing their personal interests with their responsibilities to the monarchy.”

“Any misstep could have significant repercussions for their reputation and the institution they represent,” he added.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan also signed an agreement with the late Queen, known as the Sandringham contract, during their exit from the Firm four years ago.

Though allowed to retain their titles regardless of their status as a working royal, it effectively barred them from using it on a day-to-day basis.