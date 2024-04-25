Zendaya reacts to viral ‘Spider-Man to tennis pipeline’ meme: ‘A prophecy’

Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan in the soon-to-be-released movie, ‘The Challengers’

Among Zendaya’s most memorable roles was her portrayal of Peter Parker’s love interest, Mary Jane Watson, in MCU’s Spider-Man.

Currently, the 27-year-old actress is gearing up for the theatrical release of her tennis-themed movie, The Challengers, in which she played an aspiring tennis star, Tashi Duncan, who is forced to give up on her dreams due to an injury.

But fans noticed that every female lead of a Spider-Man movie, be it Kirsten Dunst in Sam Rami’s Spider-Man (2002) or Emma Stone in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spiderman (2012), have went on to play the role of a tennis sportswoman.



Instagram/ Bustle



Zendaya caught wind of the meme as it spread across social media, and was asked about it during her latest appearance on Good Morning America.

“I have seen this. I don’t know! We were joking, I was like, maybe it’s just some prophecy that I need to fulfill,” she joked.

“It’s quite funny, isn’t it? I don’t know. I guess it worked out for all of them,” she added.

Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson alongside Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, played a tennis player in Wimbledon (2004). Meanwhile, Stone, who portrayed Gwen Stacy opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, also went on to play a tennis player in Battle of the Sexes (2017).

Finally, Zendaya – the latest in the line of Spider-Man’s leading ladies – is gearing up for her tennis-based film hitting theaters on Thursday, April 25.