Buckingham Palace seemingly teases Meghan Markle with surprising post

Buckingham Palace seemingly teases Meghan Markle in a surprising way

Buckingham Palace has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled dig at Meghan Markle with an "epic" advert on social media after her latest project.

Just days after the Duchess of Sussex introduced her new strawberry jam, Buckingham Palace’s official store released an advert for its own strawberry preserves.



The former Suits star used her high-profile friends to share images of the pots of American Riviera Orchard (ARO) jam nestled in a bowl of lemons.



On Wednesday , in a video shared with their Instagram followers, the Buckingham Palace Shop’s official account posted an advert for its own strawberry preserve.

The Instagram reel suggests four British ways to enjoy the product made using British berries.

In the post, the Palace suggests customers can enjoy their jam: "On a scone as part of a cream tea. On a crumpet. With a croissant. On toast."

The post sparked massive reactions from royal and Meghan's fans, with some praising the Palace's social media team. One wrote: "Wait! Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms Montecito?"



Another took a jibe at Meghan's ARO jam jars, commenting: "I see you have glued your labels."

Similarly, someone posted: "Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day," before writing: "Epic shade!"

However, some fans of Harry and Meghan came to the Duchess's defence, with one saying: "I will enjoy the Duchess of Sussex’s jam before your mass-produced slight on her. You show your true colours. I used to respect the Royal Family and now no longer do."



Another commented: "Very tacky, low blow, that was entirely immature and unnecessary. I thought Buckingham Palace was supposed to exude class and grace. Guess not."

One asked: "Do the Royal Family hate Harry, Meghan, and their kids so much that they don’t want them to earn extra income for themselves?"