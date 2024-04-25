King Charles destroys Prince Edward’s hopes for him, wife Sophie

Prince Edward is reportedly disappointed by brother King Charles for failing to recognize his and wife Duchess Sophie’s efforts during his treatment with cancer.



The Duke of Edinburgh appeared somber as he led the royals in London for a tribute to fallen members of the Australian and New Zealand armed forces on Anzac Day today, April 25.

A source explained to Us Weekly the youngest son of the late Queen were hoping to be conferred new royal appointments, which were given out by the 75-year-old monarch earlier this week.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate were among the honorees of the orders.

They claimed: “Edward’s household were hoping he would finally get an honor. He’s dedicated to the arts, and that’s often overlooked with his theater work and he’s served [briefly] in the marines.”

“Sophie has been supportive of him during this transitional period and they are really hoping it leads to something bigger and shows they are up to the task,” the source explained.

“It was disappointing, the snub, but they are still as loyal as ever and know in time this will be rewarded,” they lamented.

The insider added: “Charles has done nothing but sing their praises lately and its brought them even closer as brothers.”