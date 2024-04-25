Prince William struggles to 'calm' Prince Louis without Kate Middleton

Prince William struggles to 'calm down' Prince Louis without Kate Middleton

Prince William must be having a hard time looking after his three kids as Kate Middleton continues preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The youngest son of the Waleses celebrate sixth birthday earlier this week, surrounded by parents and his two siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As per reports, the kids are currently in the care of William and Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, who are believed to be struggling with managing Louis.

Speaking to GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker quoted Queen Camilla who dubbed the prince “quite a handful” during a public engagement.

He noted the Princess of Wales is usually the one to calm Louis down during “the public engagements and ceremonial events that have happened with the royal family over the last few years.”

Walker specifically pointed out the young royal’s shenanigans during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, noting, “he had a little bit of a tantrum in the royal box during the pageants, [but] Kate very professionally calmed him down.”

The expert continued: "He also put his hands over his ears during the royal flypast for that Jubilee service as well. He had a little bit of a go pretending to be a motorbike driver on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the coronation celebrations.

“He has been known to have a little bit of a cheeky streak in him. I think the general public loved him for it and royal watchers alike,” Cameron added.