Jamie Foxx returns to gameshow ‘Beat Shazam’ a year after healhscare

Jamie Foxx hosts 'Beat Shazam' alongside his daughter, Corinne



Jamie Foxx is back to doing what he loves a year after being hospitalised for an undisclosed healthscare.

After recovering from the mystery illness, the 56-year-old actor, comedian, and singer returned to his FOX gameshow, Beat Shazam, which he hosts with his daughter, Corinne.

In a preview for season 7 of the gameshow, Corinne announced, “I’m back for an all new season of Beat Shazam."

That’s when the camera panned to Jamie, who added, “Uh, yeah, and I’m back too!”

The preview then raved over Jamie’s “highly anticipated return to television” as snippets of the father-daughter duo played on screen.

In December, the Django Unchained star opened up about his illness during his Vanguard Award acceptance speech.

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up,” he said.



Previously, a source told People Magazine that “Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam. He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!”

FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Entertainment said in a statement via Page Six, “Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam. As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”