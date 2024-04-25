Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's gift in her own style

Kris Jenner has appeared supporting Meghan Markle in reaction to the former actress's gentle move to Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian's mom.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's mother receives Meghan's American Riviera Orchard Jam with a Personalized Touch!



In reaction to Prince Harry's wife's gesture, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of a jar of jam, courtesy of the Duchess of Sussex.

“Thank you,” Jenner wrote on the picture, tagging Meghan’s latest endeavor.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star's post comes hours after the Buckingham Palace's office shared an epic advert to promote their own strawberry Jam.

Meghan is excited to share her style and things that she loves," a source previously told an outlet.

The Duchess was sure to add a bit of a personal touch to the gift with a handwritten note for her new brand’s logo. Meghan previously worked as a calligrapher from 2004-2005.



Meghan is expected to officially launch her ew lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard This Spring

"It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions,” Paper Source CEO Winnie Park previously told PEOPLE.

"She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

Meghan’s other famous friends, including Abigail Spencer, have also helped reveal the flavors by showing off their lemon and strawberry sweets via social media.