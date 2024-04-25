Meghan Markle reacts to Queen Camilla 'finally' getting 'revenge' on Sussexes

Meghan Markle is believed to be embarassed at her podcast relaunch fail as Queen Camilla continues to hit milestones after milestones with her own.

It was recently revealed the Queen Consort is set to host The Queen’s Reading Room Festival, in a nod to her podcast, later this year.

It is set to feature the likes of big wigs, such as, "Harry Potter Miriam Margolyes and Helena Bonham Carter, thrill-writer Harlan Coben and a special musical showcase of the musical comedy Operation Mincemeat,” as per the website.

Speaking to Fabulous, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward claimed the Duchess of Sussex will be silently seething after relaunch of her podcast Archetypes was delayed until next year.

“Given Meghan’s apparent disinterest in Queen Camilla I doubt if she has a nice word to say about her or her podcast,” she said.

Denise Palmer Davies, brand expert and director of Borne Media, expressed similar sentiments, noting: “After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.”

She noted that Camilla’s podcast success is the “perfect revenge,” adding to the outlet: "I bet Meghan in particular will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle.”