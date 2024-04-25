Meghan Markle shows off hidden skill in special gift basket for Kris Jenner

Meghan Markle, who recently launched her first product under her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, sent a special surprise for Kris Jenner.

The Duchess of Sussex added a personal touch to the gift basket, containing her limited stock of strawberry jam and some lemons alongside it.

In the Instagram Story shared by the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, Meghan had also added a handwritten note for Kris.

It is also a lessor known fact, that the wife of Prince Harry, also is a skilled calligrapher. According to People Magazine, the former Suits actress previously worked as a calligrapher from 2004-2005.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions,” Paper Source CEO Winnie Park previously told the outlet. “She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

Apart from Kris, many of Meghan’s friends and influencers have received the special basket with the new product from the brand.

It appears that 50 strawberry jam bottles were produced in the first batch as many of the labels reveal.

Kris’ jam bottle was “13 of 50.”

The gift comes amid reports that Meghan is trying to strengthen her ties to promote her brand. The Duchess was seen socialising with the Kardashian-Jenner clan during several years in the past year.

Prince Harry was also seen hanging out with Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble at Aspen in Colorado, USA, in March.