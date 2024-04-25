Julia Garner nabs starring role in ‘Weapons’ with Josh Brolin

Julia Garner has recently bagged some big-studio projects

Julia Garner is booked to helm the starring role in Zach Cregger’s upcoming horror movie Weapons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner, emerging quickly as one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, will star opposite Josh Brolin in the upcoming movie.

The horror thriller penned by the filmmaker himself will kick off its production in mid-May in Atlanta.

Moreover, the new project marked the reunion of the Barbarian producing team. Cregger will be joined by Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures.

In addition to the upcoming horror flick, Garner, 30, has bagged three Emmy awards for her widely acclaimed Netflix drama Ozark.

Since her crime drama ended, she has been scoring big-studio gigs. She recently wrapped up production of an upcoming psychological thriller, Apartment 7A, which will premiere on Paramount.

Meanwhile, she is currently showing off her acting chops opposite Christopher Abbott under Leigh Whannell’s directorial talent on Blumhouse/Universal’s Wolf Man.

Additionally, she has secured a role in Fantastic Four as Silver Surfer. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will also star in the upcoming Marvel instalment.